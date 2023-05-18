Smart Education and Learning Market May See a Big Move : Alphabet, Blackboard, McGraw-Hill Education

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Smart Education and Learning Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Education and Learning market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Adobe (United States), Alphabet Inc (United States), BenQ (Taiwan), Blackboard (United States), Cisco Systems Inc (United States), Cornerstone OnDemand (United States), CrossKnowledge (France), D2L (Canada), Ellucian (United States), IBM (nited States), Huawei (China), McGraw-Hill Education (United States), Microsoft (United States), Newrow (United States), Oracle (United States), Pearson (United Kingdom), Saba Software (United States), Samsung (South Korea), SAP (Germany), SMART Technologies (Canada), Upside LMS (India)



Scope of the Report of Smart Education and Learning

The global smart education & learning market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing adoption of e-learning solutions and the growing demand for connected devices in the education sector are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Stringent Worldwide Government Regulations Regarding Lock-Down of Markets & Cities Across Different Countries of the World to Avoid the Spread of COVID-19



The Global Smart Education and Learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Learning (Synchronous Learning, Asynchronous Learning), End Users (Academic {K12, Higher Education}, Corporate Companies {SMEs, Large Enterprises}), Learning Mode (Virtual Instructor-led Training, Simulation-based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, Adaptive Learning, Collaborative Learning), Component (Hardware, Software {On-Premise, Cloud-Based}, Services {Managed, Professional})



Market Opportunities:

- Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators

- Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Market Drivers:

- Adoption of E-learning Solutions

- Growing Demand for Connected Devices in the Education Sector



Market Trend:

- The Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Smart Learning



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Smart Education and Learning Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Smart Education and Learning Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Smart Education and Learning Market Forecast



