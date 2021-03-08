New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global smart education and learning market is forecast to reach USD 1,047.75 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Smart education can also be summed up as the application of smart devices to enhance the learning outcome of traditional education. It develops the learners with the skills needed for a digital future that will have more innovative ways of performing a task. It supports reachability for students who can access education remotely. Students have the scope of collaborating with others on virtual learning platforms, take part in online discussion threads to resolve their queries, take up Massive Online Open Courses (MOOC) from the best universities around the globe without physically attending the course, are some of the benefits of this form of education. In regards to region, Europe occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by Europe is resultant of the continuously growing demand for eLearning, emphasis on professional developments, and technological advancements.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The smart education and learning market held a market share of USD 233.75 Billion in the year 2018 and is forecasted to experience a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.



In regards to Age, the 30-45 segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 18.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 22.0% of the market by 2026. The growth rate experienced by the 30-45 segment is resultant of increasing development and demand of corporate smart education for training and professional development purposes in various organizations in different sectors.



In context to End-user, the Academic segment held the largest market share of 69.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The market share occupied by the Academic segment is attributed to rising demand for eLearning in the academic sector and associated increased demand for Virtual Instructor-led Training (VILT), and education content, that have increased the use of this form of learning in educational institutions.



In regards to region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the fastest growth rate of 18.3% during the forecast period, which occupied 23.0% of the market in 2018. Increased governmental emphasis on rural education, and development of technological infrastructure contributes to the expansion of the market in the APAC region



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Smart Education and Learning market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Smart Education and Learning market are listed below:



Educomp Solutions Ltd., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Niit Limited, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Pearson PLC, Sum Total Systems, LLC., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Smart Technologies, Inc.



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Software



Hardware



Service



Learning Mode type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Collaborative Learning



Blended Learning



Virtual Instructor-Led Training



Adaptive Learning



Simulation-Based Learning



Social Learning



Age Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



46-above



30-45



19-29



10-18



5-10



End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Academic



Corporate



Radical Features of the Smart Education and Learning Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Smart Education and Learning market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Smart Education and Learning industry



