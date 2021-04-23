New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The global smart education and learning market is forecast to reach USD 1,047.75 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Smart education can also be summed up as the application of smart devices to enhance the learning outcome of traditional education. It develops the learners with the skills needed for a digital future that will have more innovative ways of performing a task. It supports reachability for students who can access education remotely. Students have the scope of collaborating with others on virtual learning platforms, take part in online discussion threads to resolve their queries, take up Massive Online Open Courses (MOOC) from the best universities around the globe without physically attending the course, are some of the benefits of this form of education. In regards to region, Europe occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by Europe is resultant of the continuously growing demand for eLearning, emphasis on professional developments, and technological advancements.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Key companies operating in the market include: Educomp Solutions Ltd., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Niit Limited, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Pearson PLC, Sum Total Systems, LLC., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Smart Technologies, Inc.



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Software



Hardware



Service



Learning Mode type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Collaborative Learning



Blended Learning



Virtual Instructor-Led Training



Adaptive Learning



Simulation-Based Learning



Social Learning



Age Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



46-above



30-45



19-29



10-18



5-10



End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)



Academic



Corporate



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Smart Education and Learning market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Smart Education and Learning market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Smart Education and Learning Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Smart Education and Learning Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Smart Education and Learning Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Smart Education and Learning Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Smart Education and Learning Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



