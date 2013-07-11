Smart Education and Learning Market Worth $220.0 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Smart Education and Learning Market: Advanced Technologies, Digital Models, Adoption Trends and Worldwide Market Forecast (2012 – 2017)’’, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Global Smart Education and Learning market is expected to reach $220.0 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2012 to 2017.



Browse:



- More than 100 Market Tables and an in-depth Table of Content on “Smart Digital Education Market".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-digital-education-market-571.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Smart Education consists of a wide range of technologies that are used to convert traditional education systems into automated virtual learning environment through web based courses, assessment materials, online tutoring, professional development, and data management systems. Smart Education technology will speed the processes of providing curriculum, communicating with and managing the education communities. These technologies comprise of software such as educational ERP to disruptive technologies such as LMS and LCMS. Interactive whiteboards and simulation based learning hardware are also included within the ambit of this smart digital education market report.



The smart education market is expected to increase from $73.8 billion in 2011 to $220.0 billion by 2017, showing a CAGR of 20.3%, from 2012-2017. Services segment accounted for maximum revenue in the products’ market with $24.6 billion in 2011, and is estimated to reach $97.9 billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 26.6%, from 2012 to 2017. Content segment is estimated to be $72.9 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.1%, from 2012 to 2017. Software is estimated to reach $37.2 billion and hardware with the least market share is estimated to reach $12.1 billion in 2017.



The major global buyer segment includes higher education course providers, PreK-12, enterprise or business education providers, health care and government.



Companies such as Ellucian, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Technologies (U.S.), Blackboard Inc. (U.S.), and Kaplan Inc. (U.S.)., Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India), NIIT Limited (India), Promethean World Plc (United Kingdom), Pearson PLC (United Kingdom), and Informa Plc (Switzerland) are key market players. Companies like Abode, Trivantis and TechSmith provide course authoring and tools for converting content into digital format, as well as screen capturing software essential in preparation of video contents.



The report provides in-depth analysis of various modes of learning such as collaboration based learning, social learning, simulation based learning, mobile learning etc., as well as emerging trends in smart education across geographies.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=571



Download Free Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=571



Browse related reports to Telecom and IT Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com