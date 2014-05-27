New Education market report from Markets and Markets: "Smart Education & Learning Market - Global Advancements, Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 - 2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Smart Education & Learning Market by Hardware: IWB & SBL, Software: LMS/LCMS, Open Source & Mobile Education Apps, Educational Content: Digital Content, Test And Assessment & Digital Text Book - Global Advancements, Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
From the past few years, the market for smart education has developed and has adopted the latest technology with the increasing demand from K-12 and higher education institutions. This market involves the recent implementation of innovative hardware, software and services and educational content to create an innovative environment. Smart education & learning market in this report is defined as the summation of education products, applications and learning modes.
Smart education & learning market identifies the latest patterns and technology that is vital for any institute across the globe. This market is still in the growth stage, as K-12 schools and higher Ed institutions across all regions are not very receptive towards the latest technological changes. The report analyzes the importance of technology in education and the impact on students and other educational constituents in the long run.
Mobility in education is fundamentally changing for content providers. Many institutions lack proper adoption of software and hardware systems due to the privacy and security issues related to it. It is estimated that the use of technology to its fullest potential would take a few years. The advent of mobile technology has given rise to innovative learning modes such as simulation based learning and social learning.
The major restraint in this market is the lack of digital fluency among educational institutions and competition from new models of education.
There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for the market sizing and forecasting exercise. A few of the global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, is one of the economic factors which are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, the dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the market into products, application market, and learning modes covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different users and regions.
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