Smart Education Market to See Remarkable Growth by 2025: Blackboard, K12, Cisco Systems, D2L

Global Smart Education Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States), Blackboard, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), K12 Inc. (United States), D2L Corporation (Canada), Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India), Ellucian Company L.P. (United States), Mcgraw-Hill Education (United States), Pearson Education, Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and Smart Technologies (Canada)



Smart education is the acronym for self-directed, motivated, adaptive, resource-enriched, and technologies-embedded. Smart education is advanced learning method in which several innovative technology and equipment are used in order to gain better learning experience. Education has moved to a really advanced level where the one-sided lecture methods no more exist and students are having a more interactive learning experience. Furthermore, the latest technological advancements are one of the major factors due to which several numbers of learning modes have been developed. Parents, students, and the community rely on institutions to deliver high-quality education to prepare the next generation for fulfilling lives and careers. There are several components are available to deliver a better learning experience such as hardware devices, software's, and services. The rising disposable income is also one of the major factor escalating the market growth of smart education market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by The Rising Disposable Income across the Globe, Favorable Government Initiatives, Growing Investments for Increasing the Global Literacy Rate and Rising Penetration of Innovative Edtech Products and Services.



Market Drivers

- The Rising Disposable Income across the Globe

- Favorable Government Initiatives

- Growing Investments for Increasing the Global Literacy Rate

- Rising Penetration of Innovative Edtech Products and Services



Market Trend

- Growing Focus on Personalization As Well As Adaptive Learning

- The emergence of Virtual Schools

- Growing Inclination toward Integrating AR, VR, and AI in Smart Classrooms



Restraints

- High Initial Investment

- Lack of Resources in Developing Countries



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)



The Smart Education market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Smart Education Market:

Key Market Features in Global Smart Education Market

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Smart Education Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Smart Education Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Smart Education Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Smart Education Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Smart Education Market Breakdown by Segments (by Learning Mode (Social Learning, Blended Learning, Virtual Instructor Led Training, Collaborative Learning, Simulation-Based, Adaptive Learning), Learning Age (5 to 10 years, 10 to 18 years, 19 to 29 years, 30 to 45 years, Above 45), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Corporate {Small & Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises}, Academic {K-12, Higher Education}))

5.1 Global Smart Education Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Smart Education Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Smart Education Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Smart Education Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Smart Education Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



