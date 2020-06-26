Smart Electric Bags Set the Trend in Sleeping Bags Market

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The Global Sleeping Bags Market Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the present of the market. The report starts with the basic Industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.



The sleeping bag has become one of the top notch textile products which tends to protect consumers in hostile environments, such as cold weather. Innately designed sleeping bags are highly sought-after in rescue and relief work, trekking, mountaineering, and other outdoor activities.



Given the fact that sleeping bags are portable, they have been exhibiting strong demand in recreational activities. Notably, the ASTTM F1720 (2014) and EN 13537 (2012) standards are prevalently being used to assess the thermal insulation of the sleeping bags. Global Market Insights, Inc., projects sleeping bags market size to expand robustly by 2026.



Trends towards smart sleeping bags



Smart sleeping bags have been witnessing an upward swing in outdoor settings as they are said to be cheaper and slimmer. Several studies have claimed that smart sleeping bags are ideal in enhancing thermal comfort of wearers during sleeping under cold outdoor environment. Sleeping bags industry size has exhibited pronounced growth in the camping sites and other outdoor recreational activities where there is easy availability of electricity.



Trend for electric-heated sleeping bag with smart sensor technology is likely to boost sleeping bags industry outlook.



Growth drivers: Surge in outdoor activities



Notwithstanding the fact that world is grappling with the fallout of COVID-19 outbreak, surge in mountaineering activities and outdoor recreational activities is expected to be witnessed in the next five years.



A study claims that close to 48 million people participated in hiking in the U.S. in 2018. Similarly, number of people opting for trekking and mountaineering are likely to witness a notable uptick.



Current color and fashion trends and demand of retailers and distributors may unlock new avenues of growth in the industry. As such, rise in mountaineering and hiking will potentially drive the sleeping bags market growth.



Opportunities in APAC and North America



Of late, leading companies are vying to expand their footprints in North America, Europe and APAC. As countries in APAC are replete with mountainous regions, number of trekking and hiking have skyrocketed in the recent past. Emerging economies such as India, China and Nepal have revved up efforts to boost adventure activities, thereby offering growth avenues in sleeping bags market.



With traction for waterproof sleep bags gaining momentum in Europe, manufacturers have scaled up R&D activities. Sustained demand for sleeping bags that can resist rough treatment with excellent thermal properties also provides manufacturers with opportunities and challenges to gain a competitive edge in the industry ecosystem.



