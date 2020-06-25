Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Smart electric meter market over the recent years has garnered considerable traction in the sustainable ecosphere. Endowed with improved connectivity & advanced features, smart meter technology has emerged as a viable alternative to conventional meters. Indeed, this extraordinary evolution from the conventional models to their smart counterparts has ensured a lucrative growth for the overall electricity sector, which is rather a focal vertical for the energy saving rollouts.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Itron

2. Siemens

3. Landis+GYR

4. Circutor SA

5. ICSA (India) Limited

6. Iskraemeco, d.d.

7. Honeywell

8. Badger Meter

9. Elster



The rise of smart metering technology has gained widespread attention in the past few years, with various government agencies investing millions in large-scale implementation projects to catalyze the growth of a smart grids.



Rising focus towards the replacement of traditional meters along with the implementation of government policies toward energy efficiency solutions will certainty stimulate smart electric meter industry outlook. Reports estimate that commercial smart electric meter market is anticipated to register gains at more than 4% between 2018-2024.



In recent years, it has been observed that there is a growing focus towards the development of new electric infrastructure along with the consistently mounting demand for sustainable energy sources to lower carbon emissions globally. Reports estimate that Europe smart electric meter market share will exceed USD 2 Billion by 2024.



The adoption of smart technologies allows for more real and accurate real-time power diagnostics and billing. The smart meters are aiding consumers to optimally utilize the energy, further reducing the overall carbon footprint and will complement the business growth.



In fact, numerous companies foresee a majority acceptance of this cost-effective technology to boost environment-friendliness in the electricity domain, which will have a noticeable impact on global smart electric meter market outlook.



Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the most important revenue pockets for smart electric meter players owing to huge investments to match up the ongoing energy demand and the rapid infrastructure growth. The region has also witnessed a shift toward renewable energy sources, facilitating the swift penetration of smart technologies, especially across China and India.



Rising efforts to improve the operational efficiencies of digital technologies such as affordability, theft protection, and authenticity will favor market growth. Recently, the government of India had announced the installation of 50 million smart electric meters by 2020.



Such developments will help meet the demand for effective electricity consumption and enable the distribution of funds to install smart meters across the world, propelling APAC smart electric meter market trends.



