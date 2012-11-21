Smart Fabrics And Interactive Textiles Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Global market for smart fabrics and interactive textiles market is forecasted to reach the value of $1.8 billion by the year 2015 owing to the factors like economic growth, resurgence of consumer confidence, and product innovations. Future for this market remains bright especially for the products that incorporate new generation fibers like nanofibers and other hybrid materials.Despite of slower adoption rates, this market is expected to rise significantly driven by the emergence of advanced products and its use in different areas with significant growth potential. Advancements in technology have helped smart fabrics to progress steadily and achieve successful commercialization in major end use industries like biomedical, consumer electronics, and others.



Read More: Smart Fabrics And Interactive Textiles Market



This market witnessed significant growth in past few years mainly because of the interactive properties of product and its unique features like electrical conductivity, ballistic resistance, and climate control. In future, growth of this industry is expected to be because of increasing demand for smart fabric materials, further driven by their capability to react to environmental stimuli. Biomedical monitoring solutions and phase change materials are expected to be the major growth sectors. Integration between electronics and fabrics is expected to drive the adoption of electro-active smart fabrics in future applications.



Market Segmentation



This industry is classified based on following application segments:



- Consumer Products

- Military & Homeland Defense/Public Safety Applications

- Computing

- Biomedical

- Vehicle Safety & Comfort

- Others (Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and Signage, among others)



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Browse More Market Reports On Chemical and Materials Market



Biolubricants Market



Global and China Ethylene Glycol market analysis and forecasts (2010-2017)



Fiber Optics Components Market



Construction Equipment Market



This report is a comprehensive study of



- Current market trends

- Growth drivers

- Factors affecting market growth

- Industry structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



Report also include analysis of recent technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. This report also provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants.



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this industry are E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Intelligent Clothing Ltd., Interactive Wear AG, International Fashion Machines Inc., Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Milliken & Company, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Outlast Technologies Inc, QinetiQ North America, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Toray Industries Inc, and others.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-fabrics-and-interactive-textiles-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides clear understanding of key product segments and changing competition dynamics

- It provides complete analysis of major competitors and their strategies

- Report provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- This research report provides forward looking perspective of major factors driving and restraining market growth

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market trends

- It provides up-to-date analysis of recent technological improvements in industry and helps you stay updated



For More Information Visit Us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com