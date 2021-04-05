Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market to Witness Massive Growth by Textronics, Milliken, DuPont

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Textronics, Inc. (United States) , Milliken & co (United States) , Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) , Peratech (United Kingdom), DuPont (United States), Clothing plus Oy (Finland), Outlast Technologies (United States) , d3o lab (United Kingdom) , Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (United States)



Smart textiles, or smart fabrics, are fabrics that allow digital components such as a battery & light, and electronics to be embedded in them. They have been designed and manufactured to include technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality. These textiles have several potential applications, such as the ability to communicate with other devices, transform into other materials, conduct energy, and protect the wearer from environmental hazards. There are three types of smart fabrics and textiles such as active, passive, and ultra. It is extensively used in military, civil, healthcare, among other applications.



Market Drivers

- The Rising Demand for Protection & Safety Wearers

- Miniaturization of Electronic Components

- The Surging Demand for Smart Fabrics from Military Segment

- Increasing Use of Wearable Electronics

- The Increasing Demand for Smart Fabrics from Healthcare Industry



Market Trend

- Technological Advancements in Textile Science



Opportunities

- The Emerging Demand from Developing Countries

- Continuous Research & Developments



Market Insights

On 17 Jan 2018, DuPont Advanced Materials (DuPont) has announced its latest smart clothing technology under a new brand identity DuPont Intexar. The company will showcase various examples of Intexar smart clothing technology used for sports, fitness, and wellness at the upcoming 4th Wearable Expo in Tokyo Big Sight.



Merger Acquisition

On 19 Oct 2018, The Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) is collaborating on a project to support the development of next-generation smart clothing. Working with Pireta Limited, CPI is using its industry expertise in the printed electronics sector to aid scale-up of wearable technology in textiles.



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Smart Fabrics and Textiles market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Key Market Features in Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market

The report highlights Smart Fabrics and Textiles market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Smart Fabrics and Textiles, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles, Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles, Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles), Application (Military Uses, Civil Uses, Healthcare Uses, Other), Functionality (Energy Harvesting, Sensing, Thermoelectricity, Luminescent, Others))

5.1 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Smart Fabrics and Textiles Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



