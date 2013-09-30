Smart Factory Market by Technology (SCADA, DCS, PLC, ERP, MES, PLM, MOM), Field Devices (Industrial Network, Robotics, RFID, and Motors & Drives, Relays & Switches, & Sensors), Application (Process, Discrete) - Global Forecast & Analy

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Smart Factory Market by Technology (SCADA, DCS, PLC, ERP, MES, PLM, MOM), Field Devices (Industrial Network, Robotics, RFID, And Motors & Drives, Relays & Switches, & Sensors), Application (Process, Discrete) - Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018) ", is now available at Fast Market Research