Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Smart Factory Market by Technology (SCADA, DCS, PLC, ERP, MES, PLM, MOM), Field Devices (Industrial Network, Robotics, RFID, And Motors & Drives, Relays & Switches, & Sensors), Application (Process, Discrete) - Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018) ", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The Smart Factory is referred to as a fully integrated and affordable factory automation solution that streamlines the flow of materials through a manufacturing facility. Most of the industry experts believe that the smart factory will be the next big fixation in the industrial revolution. It offers MES and factory specific templates, enables problem visibility, and delivers factory reports and dashboards so that inventory control and decision making can be improved.
The total global market is expected to reach market revenue of $246.03 billion by 2018. In terms of technology, ICS accounted for the largest market revenue at $40.04 billion, while MES enjoyed the least market share, in 2012.However, MES is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2013 to 2018. For the field devices segment, industrial robotics accounted for the largest market revenue, while RFID systems enjoyed the least market revenue in 2012. Americas, with U.S. commanded for about 32% of the market share revenue. However, Asia-Pacific, with Korea and China leading the way, is likely to grow at the highest CAGR.
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The Smart factory is being referred to as "industry 4.0" or the "fourth industrial revolution". Industry experts opine that this will contribute in industrial automation to a large extent, especially in heavy industry manufacturing. This is like a gleam of light, a shining, interconnected web of information and production in industrial revolution.
Key Findings
Total revenue is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 8.08% from 2013 to 2018.
Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth applications in each vertical and fast growing application market segments.
Detailed analysis of the mature and emerging market by application and by geography.
The key trends related to product technology, prices, and the applications that shape and influence market.
The PLC market in China holds a huge potential, especially, in manufacturing of textiles machinery and rubber machinery.
The deployment of CPS in production systems has become a key enabler of the smart factory.
Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of major geographical markets to give an overall view of the global market.
Detailed competitive landscape with identification of key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and market share rankings.
Competitive intelligence from company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches, and acquisitions.
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