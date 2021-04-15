New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Smart Factory Market Drivers



The smart factory market is projected to reach at USD 368.07 Billion by 2027. The increase in adoption of smart systems for reduction of human work, to eliminate mistakes especially in testing conditions. Along with this, the demand and increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and smart factories across several verticals, where mechanical devices are associated with one another through the Internet, the sheer volume of continuous information (Big Data), which is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Regionally, the smart factory market was dominated by North America with a 27.3% market share by 2019. This growth is attributable to the presence of key players in the region along with robust investment in the market. Robust investment in R&D in the field of IoT for advancement in technology are boosting growth of the smart factory market. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to see considerable growth during the forecast period owing to increase in adoption of automation in the region.



Key participants include ABB, Siemens, Emerson Electric, General Electric, FANUC, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric, Robert Bosch, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Smart Factory Market on the basis of Type, Application, Technology and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Industrial Robots

Sensors

Machine Vision Systems

Industrial 3D Printing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Aerospace and Defense

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product lifecycle Management (PLM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System(DCS)

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



