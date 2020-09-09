Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Smart Factory' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan), General Electric (United States), Emerson Electric (United States), Schnieder Electric (France), Atos SE (France), Rockwell Automation Inc. (United States), FANUC (Japan), Stratasys Ltd. (United States).



The smart factory is a flexible system that can self-optimize performance across a broader network, self-adapt to and learn from new conditions in real or near-real time, and independently run entire production processes. Smart factories can work within the four walls of the factory also can be connect to a global network of similar production systems, and even to the digital supply network more broadly. It have the ability to evolve and grow along with the changing needs of the organization. It enables the organization to avoid operational downtime and other productivity challenges.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Manufacturing Operations, Warehouse Operations, Inventory Tracking, Quality Control, Maintenance), Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Industrial Control System, Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Data Acquisition System, Supervisory Control, Industrial Logistics, Others), End-Users (Automotive Industry, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, Others (Chemical, Electronics, Electrical))



Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

Rapidly Evolving Technological Capabilities



Adoption of Internet-based Technologies by Several Industry Verticals



Growth Drivers in Limelight: Increasing use of Enabling Technologies in Manufacturing



Increasing Demand of Automobile



Growing Demand for Industrial Robots



Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention: Require High Capital Investment



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Factory Market:



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Factory market



Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Factory Market.



Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Factory



Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Factory Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.



Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Factory market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).



Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Smart Factory Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching: Increasing Investments in Smart Factory to Mitigate the Risk



Companies are adopting Data-Driven Technologies for Decision Making



