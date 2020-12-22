Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Smart Factory Market



The Global Smart Factory Market is estimated to be valued at USD 309.67 Billion by the year 2027, as per the latest assessment by Emergen Research. The increasing prevalence of industrial robots is projected to increase the demand for technological advancements. The advent of wireless networking is also boosting technological innovation in the smart factor sphere. The prominence of the internet and the increasing significance of smartphones in industrial processes are expected to create growth opportunities for the segment in the coming years.



Key participants include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, FANUC, Yokogawa Electric, and Emerson Electric, among others.



Market Drivers



The market expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of smart tech in all leading sectors, such as petrochemicals, mining, manufacturing, and food & beverage. The surging demand to minimize human and machine errors, improve asset efficiency, and enhance production quality have aided further deployment of digitized supply chain management solutions. Increasing government initiatives to implement advanced operations technology for the improvement of the production process is speculated to drive the growth of the market in the forecast duration.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Industrial Robotics (Articulated robots, Cylindrical robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, Collaborative robots)



- Industrial 3D printing



- Sensors



- Control Devices (Relays, switches, motors, and drives)



- Industrial network (Wired networks, wireless networks, RFID systems)



- Machine Vision (Cameras, Software, and Processor, Frame grabbers)





Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)



- Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)



- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)



- Distributed Control System (DCS)



- Plant Asset Management (PAM)



- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)



- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)



- Human-Machine Interface (HMI)





Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Process Industries (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Power, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Metals & Mining)



- Discrete Industries (Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive)





Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region contributed to a significant market share in 2019 and is projected to deliver the highest CAGR in the following years. Technological advancements in the manufacturing process, as well as the deployment of digitized supply chain management through leading industries, are projected to drive the market expansion. Government initiatives like ‘Smart Cities Mission,’ ‘Make in India,’ ‘Made in China 2025,’ and ‘Industrial Value Chain Initiative (IVI)’ are propelling the growth of the demand for the market in the region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Smart Factory Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Smart Factory Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising adoption of Internet of Things and artificial intelligence in the industrial sector



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for energy efficiency



4.2.2.3. Rising adoption of blockchain in supply chain management



4.2.2.4. Increasing government initiatives to adopt advanced operations technology



4.2.2.5. Rising adoption of industrial robots in manufacturing sector



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Limited availability of skilled workforce



4.2.3.2. Issues related to data & security



4.2.3.3. Vulnerable to cyber attacks



4.2.3.4. Huge initial capital investment



4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Smart Factory Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Industrial Robotics (Articulated robots, Cylindrical robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, Collaborative robots)



5.1.2. Industrial 3D printing



5.1.3. Sensors



5.1.4. Control Devices (Relays, switches, motors, and drives)



5.1.5. Industrial network (Wired networks, wireless networks, RFID systems)



5.1.6. Machine Vision (Cameras, Software and Processor, Frame grabbers)



Chapter 6. Smart Factory Market By Solution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Programmable Logic controller (PLC)



6.1.2. Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)



6.1.3. Manufacturing Execution System (MES)



6.1.4. Distributed Control System (DCS)



6.1.5. Plant Asset Management (PAM)



6.1.6. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)



6.1.7. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)



6.1.8. Human-Machine Interface (HMI)



Chapter 7. Smart Factory Market By Industry Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



7.1. Industry Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Process Industries (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Power, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Metals & Mining)



7.1.2. Discrete Industries (Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive)



To be Continued…!



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



