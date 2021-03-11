Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Smart Factory Market will be worth USD 309.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of intelligent technologies across all major industries, including food & beverage, petrochemicals, mining, and manufacturing. Increasing demand for energy efficiency and technological advancements of the sensors is expected to drive the smart factory market's growth. The rising need to eliminate human & machine errors enhanced asset efficiency and production quality has increased the adoption of digitized supply chain management solutions. Assurance of labor wellness, improved operational efficiencies, enhanced efficiency of the manufacturing processes, and reduction in the operational and manufacturing cost are the factors driving the demand for smart farming technologies.



Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.



The global Smart Factory market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Smart Factory Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/339



A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Smart Factory market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Smart Factory market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Smart Factory market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Smart Factory market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Smart Factory market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Smart Factory market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, ABB and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) exchanged a Letter of Intent (LOI) in Stockholm, Sweden. The LOI was exchanged to accelerate the realization of smart manufacturing in Vietnam.

Industrial Robotics held the largest market share of 36.9% in 2019. The increasing adoption of industrial robotics across all the major industries, including manufacturing, petrochemicals, energy, automotive, food & beverages, and mining, is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. The growing need to track the business operations and movements & locations of the raw materials with the help of real-time data analysis is expected to drive the growth of the manufacturing execution system (MES).

The discrete industries segment held the largest market share of the Smart Factory in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of industrial robots by the automobile manufacturing industry.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the presence of major market players such as Yokogawa, Mitsubishi electric, and Fanuc in the region.

Key participants include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, FANUC, Yokogawa Electric, and Emerson Electric, among others.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Smart Factory Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/339



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Robotics (Articulated robots, Cylindrical robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, Collaborative robots)

Industrial 3D printing

Sensors

Control Devices (Relays, switches, motors, and drives)

Industrial network (Wired networks, wireless networks, RFID systems)

Machine Vision (Cameras, Software, and Processor, Frame grabbers)



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Process Industries (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Power, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Metals & Mining)

Discrete Industries (Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive)



Smart Factory Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-factory-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Factory Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Factory Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Smart Factory Market By Industries Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Smart Factory Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Smart Factory Market Regional Outlook

Continued…