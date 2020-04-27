Smart Factory Market Stunning at 8.9%

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- A new independent 218 page research with title 'Global Smart Factory Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product (Industrial 3D Printing, Sensors, Machine Vision, Industrial Robots, Industrial Network, Control Devices), Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia and important players/vendors such as ABB, Adept Technology, ATOS, Bharat Heavy Electrical, Cisco Systems, Cognex. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Smart Factory Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Summary

Global smart factory market is expected to reach $340.4 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.9% with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 105 figures, this 218-page report "Global Smart Factory Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product (Industrial 3D Printing, Sensors, Machine Vision, Industrial Robots, Industrial Network, Control Devices), Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart factory market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report is built on historical period of 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart factory market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Technology, End User, and Region.



Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

- Hardware

- Software

- Service



Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Industrial 3D Printing

Sensors

Machine Vision

- Processors

- Cameras

- Software

- Enclosures

- Frame Grabbers

- Integration Services

- Lighting

- Other Machine Vision Systems

Industrial Robots

- Articulated Robots

- Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

- SCARA Robots

- Cylindrical Robots

- Delta/Parallel Robots

- Collaborative Robots

- Other Industrial Robots

Industrial Network

- RFID System

- Wireless Network

- Wired Network

Control Devices

- Servo Motors and Drives

- Relays and Switches



Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

- Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

- Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

- Plant Asset Management (PAM)

- Distributed Control System (DCS)

- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

- Other Technologies



Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

- Aerospace & Defense

- Oil & Gas

- Automotive

- Metals and Mining

- Food & Beverage

- Chemical & Petrochemical

- Semiconductors and Electronics

- Pharmaceutical

- Other End Users



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product, Technology and End User over the study years (2015-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart factory market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

ATOS SE

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Danaher Corporation

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

FLIR Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Konux Inc.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Wipro Limited

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14

1.2.2 Market Assumption 15

1.2.3 Secondary Data 15

1.2.4 Primary Data 15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 18

1.2.7 Research Limitations 19

1.3 Executive Summary 20



....Continued



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.