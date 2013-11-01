Smart Factory Market Worth $246.03 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 8.08%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Smart Factory Market by Technology (SCADA, DCS, PLC, ERP, MES, PLM, MOM), Field Devices (Industrial Network, Robotics, RFID, And Motors & Drives, Relays & Switches, & Sensors), Application (Process, Discrete) - Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)” published by MarketsandMarkets, the total market is expected to generate revenues of $246.03 billion by 2018, growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.08% from 2013-2018.



Browse 143 market data tables and 49 figures spread through 405 pages and in-depth TOC on “Smart Factory Market by Technology (SCADA, DCS, PLC, ERP, MES, PLM, MOM), Field Devices (Industrial Network, Robotics, RFID, And Motors & Drives, Relays & Switches, & Sensors), Application (Process, Discrete) - Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-factory-market-1227.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Smart factory not only brings the cyber physical system at the forefront of manufacturing, but also connects every process and player across the value chain, thereby, aiming to achieve zero-waste production and the shortest time to market the product.



This report presents the future of the global market and industry from both technical and market-oriented perspectives with techno-market oriented roadmaps till 2018. This report describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and oppurtunities of the smart factory market and forecasts the market to 2018, based on technology, field devices, application, and geography.The report presents a detailed analysis of the technology market such as industrial control system (SCADA, PLC, and DCS), ERP, MES and PLM and forecasts the growth for each one of them. The report covers regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW (Rest of the World). In 2012, Americas was the largest region in terms of market revenue for the smart factory market. APAC, Europe, and ROW are also promising markets, with China, Germany, and Africa providing an impetus to the growth.



The report profiles 23 promising players with SWOT analysis of key players in the smart factory market ecosystem. The competitive landscape of the market presents quite an interesting picture, where a large number of small players have become a force to reckon with. The market is witnessing a series of new products launch and announcements and partnerships across the value chain. A few big announcements by small and big players alike are expected in the coming months. Some of the key players in the smart factory market include ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Apriso Corporation (U.S.), DassaultSystemes (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Ubisense Group Plc (U.K.), General Dynamics (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.) and Invensys (U.K.).



Browse related reports:

Machine Safety Market by Products (Presence Sensing Sensors, Emergency Stop Controls, Interlocks, Relays, PLC), Applications (Assembly, Metal Works, Packaging, Robotics), Standards (European, North American), Geography (2013 - 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/machine-safety-market-1188.html



Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Market - by Technology (Mobile & Spatial AR, Semi & Fully Immersive VR), by Sensors & Components (Accelerometer, Data Glove, HMD, ICs), by Applications (Medical, Military, Gaming), by Geography (2013 – 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/augmented-reality-virtual-reality-market-1185.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog:http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets