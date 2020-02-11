Smart Farming Market Future Outlook 2030 with 15.82% CAGR : Top Players Are Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., DeLaval, Ag Leader Technology

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- The updated 'Global Smart Farming Market Report 2030' is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR). Researchers have provided detailed analysis on ongoing trends and developments in the product, product preference by large end-users and strategies adopted by the key players for the competitors to identify opportunities and expand considerably. According to the report, the global smart farming market is estimated to be over US$ 7.5 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.82% from 2019 to 2030.



Some of the prominent players in the smart farming market include:

Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., DeLaval, Ag Leader Technology, Decisive Farming, Telit, Allflex, OnFarm Systems Inc., Smartcultiva Corporation, and AKVA group, among others.



The growth of the global smart farming market can be attributed to factors, such as increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) & data analytical software's in farming applications. Moreover, increasing focus on monitoring of crops & livestock inoder to safeguard from diseases and improve the efficiency of farming is also propelling the market growth. The combination of technologies in farming facilitates machine-derived data and this data helps users to take decisions accordingly. It helps to eliminate the risk of loose yield and quality of production. Smart farming helps to reduce overall costs and users can monitor the production of crops and livestock on a regular basis.



The Global Smart Farming Market Can Be Segmented As:

Offering

Application

Regions.



The Research Provides Answers to the Following Qeustions:



-How are the manufacturers operating in the Smart Farming Market plan to adjust their production according to the status of demand during the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?

-How are prominent leaders planning to secure economies in the distribution of their products?

-What are the defects in the existing products and what corrective measures should the product owners take to improve the product?

-How can companies explore new uses for their existing and new products or services, and thereby increasing the demands in the Smart Farming Market?

-What will be the market share over the estimated period?

-What are the general conditions prevailing in the Smart Farming Market?



Some Key Points from ToC:



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

5. Data Validation and Triangulation



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



