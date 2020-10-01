Smart Farming Market Share Forecast to Witness Considerable Growth from 2019 to 2030 - Decisive Farming, Telit, Allflex, OnFarm Systems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Smart farming concept refers to the modernized farming that uses improved technologies to manage farms and its processes. It uses technologies like Internet of Things, drones, robotics, and artificial intelligence to increase the production in terms of quantity and quality, both, while enhancing human labor required for production. Integration of Internet of Things has not only offered new way to control and measure growth factors, such as fertilizer, irrigation, and more on the farm that ultimately changes the entire agriculture and overall production by using communication technologies and IT. Some of the available technologies for farmers at present include sensors, connectivity, robotics, location, data analytics, and software.



Major Key Players of the Smart Farming Market are:

Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., DeLaval, Ag Leader Technology, Decisive Farming, Telit, Allflex, OnFarm Systems Inc., Smartcultiva Corporation, and AKVA group, among others.



Smart farming using IoT allows farmers to improve their farming processes, can draw conclusions from 'Things' and transfer it on the 'Internet'. In order to optimize the farming processes more efficiently, the Internet of Things must gather the data and process it repetitively that helps the farmers to take fruitful decisions quickly to the rising concerns and changes in the environment conditions. Smart farming follows observation, diagnosis, decision smart farming market s, and action. It records the observational information, from the livestock, soil, crops, and the surrounding. It then diagnoses with the help of IoT to allow farmers to make crucial decisions. On the basis of diagnosis, the farmers can take action on the farm.



The growth of the global smart farming market can be attributed to factors, such as increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) & data analytical software's in farming applications. Moreover, increasing focus on monitoring of crops & livestock inoder to safeguard from diseases and improve the efficiency of farming is also propelling the market growth. The combination of technologies in farming facilitates machine-derived data and this data helps users to take decisions accordingly. It helps to eliminate the risk of loose yield and quality of production. Smart farming helps to reduce overall costs and users can monitor the production of crops and livestock on a regular basis.



Major Types of Smart Farming Market covered are:

Hardware

Software, and Services



Major Applications of Smart Farming Market covered are:

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Livestock Farming, and Feeding



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Smart Farming consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Farming market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Farming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Farming Market Size

2.2 Smart Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Farming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Farming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Farming Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Farming Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Farming Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Farming Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Smart Farming industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



