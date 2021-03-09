Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global Smart Farming Market is expected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is projected to be powered by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, subsidies from the government, and demand for new and high-quality food.



Smart farming ensures high returns for the farmers when used to its potential. It aids in negating the side effects on the crops by the collection of geospatial data of livestock, soil, plants, and others. A rise in the adoption of livestock monitoring solutions in developing countries is propelling the growth of the market.



The report offers a complete understanding of the Smart Farming market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.



The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Farming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse

Others



Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision Farming Application

Livestock Monitoring Application

Precision Aquaculture Application

Smart Greenhouse Application

Precision Forestry Application

Others



Regional Analysis of the Smart Farming Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



