Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- The latest launched report on Smart Food Logistic Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Smart Food Logistic. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Orbcomm, Sensitech, Berlinger & Co. AG, Geotab Inc., Kii Corporation, Hacobu Co., Ltd., Teletrac Navman, Monnit Corporation, Controlant, Samsara Networks, Inc., Seaos, Nippon Express co. ltd. & YUSEN LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.



Government intervention and trade flows between regions and territories are influencing the Smart Food Logistic industry. The study focuses on regulatory policies, changing dynamics, technologies to define research objectives and scope of Smart Food Logistic Market. New market participants, Logistics, Freight forwarders, Courier / Parcel companies connected in Supply chain of Smart Food Logistic market are utilized for sourcing; Merger & Acquisition activities are expected to change the market environment in the industry.



Scope of Smart Food Logistic Market is segmented by:

By Product Types: Global Smart Food Logistic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%), Fleet Management, Asset Tracking & Cold Chain Monitoring

By Application/ End-user: E-commerce, Supermarket & Agricultural Trade



List of Companies Profiled**: Orbcomm, Sensitech, Berlinger & Co. AG, Geotab Inc., Kii Corporation, Hacobu Co., Ltd., Teletrac Navman, Monnit Corporation, Controlant, Samsara Networks, Inc., Seaos, Nippon Express co. ltd. & YUSEN LOGISTICS CO.,LTD



**Note: Actual research coverage of Smart Food Logistic Industry includes more number of players, however in standard version only limited players are profiled.



Furthermore, the years considered in the Smart Food Logistic Market study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



What to expect from Smart Food Logistic Market report:



- Focused Study on "Niche" Strategy and Market Development & penetration Scenario

- Analysis of M&As, JVs & Local Partners in Smart Food Logistic Industry in developed & emerging economies

- Top 10 Smart Food Logistic Companies by Market Share: Leaders and Laggards in (2019-2021E)

- Gain Strategic Insights about Smart Food Logistic competitor information to formulate R&D moves

- Identify emerging players and effective business strategies to outpace Smart Food Logistic Market Competition

- Track important and diverse service offering carried by Industry players

TABLE OF CONTENTS



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Scope of the Report

- Market definition

- Market Segmentation



PART 03: Smart Food Logistic Market Landscape

- Market Entropy

- Market Characteristics

- Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

- Regulatory Issues & Government Policies & Initiatives



PART 04: Smart Food Logistic Market Size & Estimates

- Historical Market size by Type, Application (2016-2020)

- Forecasted Market size by Type, Application (2021-2026)



PART 05: Regional Landscape

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- EMEA (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, BeNeLux, Russia, Nordics, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of EMEA)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of APAC Countries)

- LATAM (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of LATAM)



PART 06: Customer Landscape

PART 07: Decision Framework

PART 08: Research Methodology



