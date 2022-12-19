Smart Food Logistics Market Is Set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Food Logistics Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Food Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Unigis (Mexico), Dachser (Germany), AWL India (India), Agrilogistica Srl (Italy), Zebra (United States), Penske Logistics (United States), LeewayHertz (United States), Impinj, Inc. (United States), Orange Business Services (France), Bell.One (United States).



Smart food logistics help food manufacturers, retailers, and other food logistic service providers to manage shipment, food quality, and safety by reducing the cost of transportation. Busy lifestyles and the increasing number of working populations across the globe had accelerated the demand for packaged or frozen foods, which will boost the market for cold chain monitoring and tracking. In todayâ€™s time, smart food logistics has emerged as consumers want food fast and natural. Cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, location systems, RFID, etc. ease the overall process from pick up to tracking in transit and delivery to the customers.



Market Drivers:

Increased Focus on Food Safety, Quality, and Trace Product Information in Transit

Need for Smart Technological Solutions to Reduce Logistic Operating Cost and Improve Customer Service

Increasing Demand of Fresh Fruits & Vegetables and Frozen Food Due to Change in Consumer Preference



Market Trends:

Growing Popularity of Location Systems and IoT Sensors for Real-time Monitoring and Tracking of Fleet



Opportunities:

The Use of Blockchain Technology in Food Supply Chain in Developing Countries to Reduce Operating Cost



In May 2021, Dachser opened a new location in Massalengo, in the Lombardy region to offer fast connection to food producers in all parts of Italy as well as the whole of Europe. The company will facilitate services including import & export, national distribution, and warehousing to the local producers and exporters. By new opening, the company strengthens its presence in the Italian market and gets the opportunity to serve potential customers near the Milan region.



by Type (Cold Chain, Non-Cold Chain), Application (Order Management, Smart Planning, Smart Tracking, Transport Management), Components (Solutions {Hardware, Software}, Service), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Solutions (RFID, Sensors & Indicators, Locating Systems, Others), End-user (Manufacturers, Retailers, Distributors, Importers), Food Category (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Ready-to-Eat Meal, Agri-Food, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



