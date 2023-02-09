NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Smart Food Logistics Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Food Logistics Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major Players in This Report Include:

Unigis (Mexico), Dachser (Germany), AWL India (India), Agrilogistica Srl (Italy), Zebra (United States), Penske Logistics (United States), LeewayHertz (United States), Impinj, Inc. (United States), Orange Business Services (France), Bell.One (United States)



Smart food logistics help food manufacturers, retailers, and other food logistic service providers to manage shipment, food quality, and safety by reducing the cost of transportation. Busy lifestyles and the increasing number of working populations across the globe had accelerated the demand for packaged or frozen foods, which will boost the market for cold chain monitoring and tracking. In today's time, smart food logistics has emerged as consumers want food fast and natural. Cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, location systems, RFID, etc. ease the overall process from pick up to tracking in transit and delivery to the customers.



Market Trend:

Growing Popularity of Location Systems and IoT Sensors for Real-time Monitoring and Tracking of Fleet



Opportunities:

The Use of Blockchain Technology in Food Supply Chain in Developing Countries to Reduce Operating Cost



Market Drivers:

Need for Smart Technological Solutions to Reduce Logistic Operating Cost and Improve Customer Service

Increased Focus on Food Safety, Quality, and Trace Product Information in Transit



The Smart Food Logistics market study is being classified by Type (Cold Chain, Non-Cold Chain), Application (Order Management, Smart Planning, Smart Tracking, Transport Management), Components (Solutions {Hardware, Software}, Service), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Solutions (RFID, Sensors & Indicators, Locating Systems, Others), End-user (Manufacturers, Retailers, Distributors, Importers), Food Category (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery, Ready-to-Eat Meal, Agri-Food, Others)



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Smart Food Logistics market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Smart Food Logistics market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Smart Food Logistics Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



