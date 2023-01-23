NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Smart Furniture Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Smart Furniture market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Milano Smart Living (New York), Modoola Ltd. (England), Fonesalesman (United Kingdom), Carlo Ratti (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), Tabula Sense (Russia), Ikea Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Seebo Interactive Ltd. (Israel), Kamarq Holdings (Singapore).



Growing expenditure over home automation solutions and changing lifestyle will help to boost global smart furniture market in the forecasted period. Smart furniture syndicates smart home technology along with network-connected household including chairs, dressing tables, shelves, and cabinet doors. Additionally, it refers to the furniture combined with the technology consisting of network capability to permit the consumers to encompass their furniture beyond its original analog function. Frequent technological advancements have resulted in the incorporation of many features such as induction beverage warmer, wireless smartphone charging and Bluetooth speakers among others into an item of single furniture, an aspect further anticipated to strengthen the smart furniture market growth. According to AMA, the market for Smart Furniture is expected to register a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period to 2027. This growth is primarily driven by High Growth Due To Its Application in the Workplace to Improve the Well-Being of the Employees and The Increased Availability of the Software to Create Smart Furniture Is Easily Available.



Opportunities:

- Fueling Demand in Developing Countries

- Technological Advancement Associated With Smart Furniture



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising Inclination towards Charging Tables

- Growing Adoption Due To Use of Networking Capability Such As Sensors



Market Drivers

- The Increased Availability of the Software to Create Smart Furniture Is Easily Available

- High Growth Due To Its Application in the Workplace to Improve the Well-Being of the Employees



Challenges:

- High Cost of Smart Furniture



Analysis by Type (Smart Tables, Smart Desks, Smart Stools & Benches, Smart Sofas, Smart Chairs, Others), Application (Offices, Commercial, Home Use), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



The regional analysis of Global Smart Furniture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Smart Furniture market during the forecast period 2022-2027 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Smart Furniture market.

