Smart Gardens Launches New Website in Time for the Annual Gardening Boom

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Smart Gardens, the gardening and landscaping company based in Leeds , UK, has launched its new website and marketing campaign in time for the annual gardening boom. The website, which was created by SEO For Breakfast (a web design and SEO company also based in Leeds) contains all the features you would expect: There is a list of their services, a gallery of their work, easy methods of contact, etc, but it doesn't end there. The website also has a built in garden supplies shop, as owner Richard Smart explains.



“Customers were always asking us questions like “which fertiliser would we recommend” or “what make of trowel was the best”, so we decided to create a store on our website where customers could see everything we recommend, buy it online, and have it delivered straight to their door. The store was made in collaboration with Amazon, who handle all the payment processing and delivery. We find that having an international brand responsible for that side of things, gives customers the confidence in our online security and reliability of delivery. That allows us to focus on what we do best, which is Gardening”.



Smart Gardens have been providing a fast, professional and reliable service for over ten years now, and have accumulated a wealth of skills and a long line of happy customers in that time. They offer a wide range of services from large one-off jobs to their regular Smart Garden Maintenance Programmes. “We can really do anything a customers wants” says Richard, “Obviously on the bigger jobs customers have a vision of what they want and we can achieve that, we can do full landscaping, and create a dream garden from start to finish including driveways, garages, walling, turfing, Decking Leeds , patios, you name it. In fact with us, there is no need to even pay an expensive garden designer, we can discuss with the customer what it is they want to achieve, and create that in combination with them.” But its not just the large jobs that are unique, “Even with our Smart Garden Maintenance Programmes every customer is different, some have lots of trees, so need regular pruning and leaf clearance throughout the year, whereas some have large lawns so need more focus on grass cutting and edging”.



Whilst they provide services all year round, with snow clearance being in regular demand in the winter months, there is no doubt that the busiest time of year is approaching. The snow has melted and the flowers are starting to wake, the sun has got its hat on, and its the perfect time to create the garden of your dreams. “We get a lot of enquiries at this time of year” says Mr Smart himself, “People start to realise they already need to get planning and planting for the summer, and as the weather warms this only reinforces that. We have a lot of jobs lined up, but are always looking for new customers and we’re hoping that the money we have invested into our website and marketing will pay-off. We might be gardeners at heart, but it doesn't mean we cant embrace modern business too”.



To see the website for yourself, or to contact Smart Gardens, go to http://www.smartgardens.info/



About Smart Gardens

Smart Gardens is a bespoke gardening and landscaping company based in Leeds, West Yorkshire. We offer a wide range of both regular and one-off services and have been making homes and businesses happy for over 10 years. "We aim to provide a professional, fast and reliable service everytime. Furthermore we offer discounts for elderly and disabled customers, as well as new customers who have come to us by recommendation – so make sure you tell your friends about us!



