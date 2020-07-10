Smart Gas Market Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Current and Future Trends, Share, Top Key Players in-Depth Industry Analysis and Forecast Research 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- The "smart gas" technology uses the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance safety and operations across numerous industries. In addition, smart gas technology involves smart meters that comprises in-home displays, which allows residential and commercial users to better understand their energy usage and further helps in keeping track of their gas usage. Moreover, smart gas technology for industries provides the real-time status of cathodic protection, pressure changes, and visualization of inside of pipeline. Furthermore, the features such as, accurate bills and remote meter reading further eliminates the necessity for manual reading and detect meter issues allowing the cost savings on labor and truck rolls.



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

- ABB

- Capgemini

- Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

- General Electric

- Itron Inc.

- Landis+Gyr

- Oracle

- Sensus, a Xylem brand

- Schneider Electric

- Verizon



KEY BENEFITS



- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart gas market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

- Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

- The quantitative analysis of the global smart gas market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



The global smart gas market is segmented based on component, device type, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on device type, the market is divided into Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI). Based on end user, the market is classified into commercial & industrial, and residential. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

- Solutions

- Services



BY DEVICE TYPE

- Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

- Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)



BY END USER

- Commercial & Industrial

- Residential



Table of Content



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Key Market Players

1.5. Research Methodology

1.5.1. Secondary Research

1.5.2. Primary Research

1.5.3. Analyst Tools & Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global Smart Gas Market

3.3. Impact of Government Regulations On Global Smart Gas Market

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing Need To Enhance Urban Safety

3.4.1.2. Rise In Investment In Smart Gas Pipeline And Smart Grid Network

3.4.1.3. Growing Urbanization

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lack of Awareness of Smart Gas Systems Among People

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increasing Investment And Initiatives For Smart Energy Management By Government

3.5. Smart Gas Value Chain



Chapter 4: Smart Gas Market, By Component

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solutions

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 5: Smart Space Market, By Device Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Automated Meter Reading (Amr)

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.3. Advanced Meter Infrastructure (Ami)

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 6: Smart Gas Market, By End Users

6.1. Overview

6.2. Commercial & Industrial

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.3. Residential

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



TOC Cntinued...



