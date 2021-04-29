Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Smart Gas Meter Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Gas Meter Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Gas Meter. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Itron, Inc. (United States) , Honeywell International, Inc. (United States) , Apator Group (Poland) , Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Diehl Metering (United Kingdom) , Sensus (United States) , EDMI Limited (Singapore) , Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China) ,.



Definition:

Smart gas meter generally involves in the installation of an intelligent meter at the residential and commercial platforms. It automatically measures the basic parameters such as volume, pressure, and temperature of the gas flowing in the pipeline. Additionally, increasing consumer focus on purchasing energy-efficient equipment that has enhanced the product demand from the gas and pipeline industry. Factors such as increasing demand for smart gas meter coupled with rising consumer spending on latest technology based power efficiency equipment such as embedded control systems and RF Connectivity will provide a positive scope for the product penetration during the forecasted timeframe. There has been a significant rise in number of residential meters with a figure stood up to 22 Million in Italy region alone in 2018. So, the future for baby strollers looks promising. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the electric sector.

Itron, Inc. launched a new smart gas meter platform which is beneficial for delivering smart meter functionality to the European Market. It is used to measure and manage gas through accurate and detailed usage data, as well as reduce business cost by using capabilities, such as advanced alarms, remote asset monitoring, and remote valve operation.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Dichroic Glass Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Demand from Asia Pacific Regions

Value Oriented Customers



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Equipments

Increasing Urbanization and Rise in Smart City Infrastructure



Opportunities:

Rising Investments from Manufacturers for Digitalize Gas Distribution Channels

Accurate Billing and Improved Customer Service



The Global Smart Gas Meter Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Metering Infrastructure), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), Card (CPU Card Type, RF Card Type, Others)



In February 2019, Genesis gas solutions partnership with Tata Communications LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) network for providing the pre-paid smart gas metering system to Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). It's used to monitor their gas level more accurately in real-time and offers ultra-low power long-range technology solutions.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



