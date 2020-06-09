Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Strict government initiatives for energy conservation along with mandatory programs for the same will augment smart gas metering systems market share. Continuous need for billing accuracy and improved customer experience is expected to further propel smart gas metering systems industry outlook. Smart gas metering systems industry forecast report estimates that business revenue is slated to surpass $9 billion by 2024.



AMI smart gas metering systems market is anticipated to record installation of more than 20 million units by the end of the analysis period. AMI checks consumption and time to send out pricing information from utility to customer. Increasing adoption of AMI systems in infrastructure can make operations of utilities more efficient and help to reduce expenses, extend services, and offer greater safety.



Key Companies: - Honeywell Elster, Osaki, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Sensus, Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter, Inc., Siemens, Schneider Electric SE, Apator, Raychem RPG, Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co. Ltd., Neptune Technology Group, Inc., Diehl Metering



Execution of fiscal incentives along with government programs to roll out current meters will offer considerable edge to smart gas metering systems market trends. A number of countries have executed distinct legislations to mandate implementation of AMI meters as a segment of their energy saving initiatives. According to the Government of Great Britain, substitution of 53 million smart meters will be implemented in a wide array of residential establishments till 2020.



Smart gas metering systems market from utilities segment is projected to experience momentous growth owing to the effective development of gas networks to serve increasing population index. Attempts to cut energy costs and rising focus toward restructuring of infrastructure is predicted to stimulate product adoption and foster smart gas metering systems market share.



The U.K. smart gas metering systems industry will witness expansion of more than 12% over 2018-2024. Escalating inclination towards digital economy along with developing measures to achieve environmental sustainability will spur smart gas metering systems market growth. The EU Energy Efficiency Directive has apparently planned legal measures to strengthen the efforts of EU Member States for efficient utilization of energy at all phases of the energy chain. For example, in 2013, the government made rollout targets compulsory in European Union nations including the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Italy to install 50 million smart gas meters till 2020.



The U.S. smart gas metering systems market is estimated to grow more than 18% by 2024. Establishment of numerous state rollout programs and legislative mandates to effectively deploy smart gas systems is expected to supportively fuel smart gas metering systems industry trends. For instance, in 2013, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), via American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) had reportedly invested in installation of smart grid technologies in the U.S.



Smart gas metering systems market forecast report has projected that Japan will considerably contribute to the global business growth. The phenomenon can be attributed to subsequent increasing consumer awareness towards billing transparency and transformation of traditional metering infrastructure. For example, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has reportedly commenced initiatives for installation of smart meters by 2020 in Japan.



