Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Smart Glass Market is projected to reach USD 13.19 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Renewed confidence of consumers within the economy coupled with greater spending boosted the sales of light-and heavy-duty vehicles. The demand for automotive glass is driven by several factors. The replacement volume of glasses is likely to grow with rise in the total vehicle population and kilometers driven. Adverse road conditions with difficult weather is likely to stimulate the demand for automotive glass replacement. However, buyers tend to defer from fixing minor injury to a windscreen till a vehicle is held up for sale or scrutiny. Therefore, sales of recent vehicles, turnover of used vehicles, and laws for vehicle scrutiny influence the demand for smart glasses in the automotive sector on a global scale.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Smart Glass market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Smart Glass market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



The report on the Smart Glass market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel globally. The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.



The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Smart Glass market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.



Key Highlights From The Report.

In November 2018, View Dynamic Glass, a US-based smart glass company, received one of the biggest VC investments of USD 1.1 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund. This is to manufacture "dynamic" glass windows that can change the tint to let in the right amount of natural light without obstructing views.

The electrochromic smart glass technology dominated the market in 2019. The electrochromic technology has been utilized in rearview mirrors across the automotive sector. With the recent advancements, it is additionally found suitable for windows as well as sunroofs. Although the electrochromic smart window technology isn't used in abundance within the design or building applications, it's expected to revolutionize the design sector in the upcoming years, accounting for a prominent share of the market by 2025. Commercial building especially corporate and government bodies are expected to be early adopters of the electrochromic technology.

The transportation application is anticipated to have the largest share of the smart glass market throughout forecasted period, as several automobile makers are incorporating smart glass materials in their vehicle to get benefited from its remote access capability, dynamic light emission adjustment properties and antiglare property.

Key participants include Gentex Corporation, AGC Inc., NSG Group, Saint-Gobain, View Inc., AGP Americas, Smartglass International, Polytronix, Hitachi Chemicals, SPD Control Systems, Innovative Glass Corp, Fuyao Glass, TaiwanGlass Group and Central Glass. among others.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrochromic

PDLC

SPD

Thermochromic

Photochromic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Power Generation

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders.



