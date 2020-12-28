Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Smart Gloves Market



Smart gloves are electronic wearables that are worn on hands and are primarily used as fitness-tracking and real-time heartbeat monitoring gadgets. These are generally equipped with microcontrollers, advanced circuit designs, gesture sensors, flex sensors, accelerometers, and wireless connectivity. Moreover, smart gloves can be connected to other electronic devices to enhance user experience. The latest devices also help speech-impaired people to communicate better with hand gestures-to-speech conversion.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



Apple, Inc.

Maze Exclusive

HaptX

NEOFECT

Vandrico Solutions Inc.

Seekas Technology Co. Ltd.

Lab Brothers LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Workaround GmbH

Flint Rehab

Others



Market Drivers



The global smart gloves market has gained massive momentum over recent years and is anticipated to expand further in the forthcoming years. The rising awareness about the convenience and compatibility of wearable devices;the burgeoning use of smart gloves for health & fitness purposes; amplifying demand among deaf, speech-impaired, and visually-challenged individuals; rapid traction of the motion-tracking and tactile sensor technologies; and the widespread use across advanced technology fields like virtual reality and robotics are the key market growth propellers. The escalating demand in the gaming sector, rising fitness trends among the millennial population, and the surging disposable incomes are the significant factors driving market expansion.



Usage



Media and Connected Device

Fitness Tracker

Specific Health Issue Monitoring Device

Others



End-user Industry



Healthcare

Fitness

Industrial

Others



Key Objectives of the Smart Gloves Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Smart Gloves Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans.



Regional Landscape



Among the key regional segments, North America is said to lead the globalsmart gloves market in terms of revenue. Market growth in the region can be accredited to the recent technological advancements and innovations in the healthcare sector, rising government funding for the development of leading-edge medical devices, the soaring demand forhealth &fitness monitoring gadgets, and the burgeoning prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases. According to the latest report, the Asia Pacific region would grow considerably, with India and China as the key growth engines, over the projected timeframe.



