Smart Gloves are electronic devices equipped with microcontrollers and worn on hands. The smart, technologically advanced devices have advanced circuit designs, wireless connectivity, and are highly efficient in processing.
Smart gloves are electronic wearables that are worn on hands and are primarily used as fitness-tracking and real-time heartbeat monitoring gadgets. These are generally equipped with microcontrollers, advanced circuit designs, gesture sensors, flex sensors, accelerometers, and wireless connectivity. Moreover, smart gloves can be connected to other electronic devices to enhance user experience. The latest devices also help speech-impaired people to communicate better with hand gestures-to-speech conversion.
Key Players Profiled in the Report are:
Apple, Inc.
Maze Exclusive
HaptX
NEOFECT
Vandrico Solutions Inc.
Seekas Technology Co. Ltd.
Lab Brothers LLC
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Workaround GmbH
Flint Rehab
Others
Market Drivers
The global smart gloves market has gained massive momentum over recent years and is anticipated to expand further in the forthcoming years. The rising awareness about the convenience and compatibility of wearable devices;the burgeoning use of smart gloves for health & fitness purposes; amplifying demand among deaf, speech-impaired, and visually-challenged individuals; rapid traction of the motion-tracking and tactile sensor technologies; and the widespread use across advanced technology fields like virtual reality and robotics are the key market growth propellers. The escalating demand in the gaming sector, rising fitness trends among the millennial population, and the surging disposable incomes are the significant factors driving market expansion.
Usage
Media and Connected Device
Fitness Tracker
Specific Health Issue Monitoring Device
Others
End-user Industry
Healthcare
Fitness
Industrial
Others
Key Objectives of the Smart Gloves Market Report:
Analysis and forecast of the Global Smart Gloves Market by segmentation of the market
Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market
Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans.
Regional Landscape
Among the key regional segments, North America is said to lead the globalsmart gloves market in terms of revenue. Market growth in the region can be accredited to the recent technological advancements and innovations in the healthcare sector, rising government funding for the development of leading-edge medical devices, the soaring demand forhealth &fitness monitoring gadgets, and the burgeoning prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases. According to the latest report, the Asia Pacific region would grow considerably, with India and China as the key growth engines, over the projected timeframe.
