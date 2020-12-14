New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The Smart Governments Market is expected to reach USD 52.19 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. New and advanced cloud technology services allow thousands of customers to use related resources helping companies to decrease their expenses. Cloud enables technology to adjust quickly to the changing landscape and in matching the new needed changes. Cloud service providers assures that the applications can be effortlessly configured and build entire solutions in a brief time. These factors help the organization to focus on its core competency, which in turn, results in their overall growth



The report furthermore provides insightful information pertaining to the current and future trends and demands in the market. The study covers an investigation of the recent technology, value chain analysis, volume and raw materials, and in-depth analysis of the overall market. The report is equipped with an extensive analysis of trends that are expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The report has a dedicated section that includes the profiling of the prominent companies operating in the market along with the analysis of their market size, market share, financial standing, and global position they hold. The report also provides insights into the strategic business initiatives undertaken by the key companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, partnerships, and government deals, among others. Moreover, the report provides an extensive analysis of product portfolios and an extensive business overview.



The report covers the extensive profiling of the following companies:



Amazon Web Services, Inc., UTI Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Abb Ltd., Avaya Inc., Capgemini S.A., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Imex Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and Symantec Corporation



The report further offers an in-depth analysis of the segmentation of the Smart Governments industry based on types, applications, technology, end-user, and regional, among others.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



On-premises model

Cloud-based model



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Professional Services

Managed Services



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Government Resource Planning System

Remote Monitoring

Network Management

Open Data Platform

Others



Regional Analysis of the Smart Governments Market:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report further includes the growth rate of the Smart Governments industry on a global scale, production and consumption patterns, market share and market size, revenue generation, import/export, and supply and demand ratio, among others. The statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as tables, graphs, pie charts, diagrams, and figures.



The report also offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the market. The competitive landscape is formulated by analyzing the operations of the key companies in each key geographical region. Moreover, the report also sheds light on the growth of segments and sub-segments in each region of the market.



