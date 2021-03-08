New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Smart Governments Market is expected to reach USD 52.19 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. New and advanced cloud technology services allow thousands of customers to use related resources helping companies to decrease their expenses. Cloud enables technology to adjust quickly to the changing landscape and in matching the new needed changes. Cloud service providers assures that the applications can be effortlessly configured and build entire solutions in a brief time. These factors help the organization to focus on its core competency, which in turn, results in their overall growth.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Due to the growing adoption of technology upgrades and regulatory mandates by countries, such as Australia, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Additionally, the enactment of the Internet of Things (IoT) due to political impact and the privatization in countries are the significant drivers for the market in this region. The booming IT sector in this region along with substantial investments from the private and public organizations is also expected to drive the growth further.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2291



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Smart Governments Market is estimated to reach USD 52.19 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.



The on-premise deployment model accounts for a larger share of 61.8% of the market in 2018.



New and advanced cloud technology services allow thousands of customers to use innovative methods to reduce cost and time.



Cloud enables technology to adjust quickly to the changing landscape and in matching the new needed changes.



The professional service segment accounts for a larger share of 65.7% of the market in 2018.



The remote monitoring solution is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.



The largest share is accounted by the North America with the share of 29.8% of the market in 2018. The region is obtaining significant traction in the smart government market, owing to the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing, which in turn have increased the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the presence of significant companies offering smart government's solution and service are propelling the market growth in this region



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Smart Governments market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Smart Governments market are listed below:



Amazon Web Services, Inc., UTI Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Abb Ltd., Avaya Inc., Capgemini S.A., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Imex Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and Symantec Corporation.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



On-premises model



Cloud-based model



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Professional Services



Managed Services



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Government Resource Planning System



Remote Monitoring



Network Management



Open Data Platform



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2291



Radical Features of the Smart Governments Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Smart Governments market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Smart Governments industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Smart Governments Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Smart Governments Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Smart Governments Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Smart Governments Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Smart Governments Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2291



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size



Disposable Masks Market Share



Ventilator Market Growth



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.