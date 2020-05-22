Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- AMA published a new study on the Global Smart Governments Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimationand growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).The studyprecisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario.To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.



Companies that are profiled: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Avaya Inc. (United States), Capgemini S.A. (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Entrust Datacard Corporation (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), HID Global Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Imex Systems Inc. (Canada), Nokia Corporation (Finland) and Oracle Corporation (United States)



Smart governance is about using technology to support and facilitate better planning and decision-making. It is about enhancing democratic processes and transforming the ways that public services are delivered. Moreover, Smart governance includes e-government, the efficiency agenda and mobile working. As the computer age is evolving, central and local authorities meet new challenges. The traditional institutions and their classical processes of governing change into "e-government", where information technologies have the ability to improve interaction with citizens, businesses, and industries. The digital revolution of social, mobile, analytics and cloud is one of the key drivers booming the growth of the market.



Market Trend

- Big Data and Actionable Analytics

- Hybrid IT and Cloud

- Smart Platform & Engagement



Market Drivers

- Digital Revolution of SMAC (Social, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud)

- Growing Data from Multiple Sources Allowing the Government to Process Them for Digital Transformation

- Emerging Digital Lifecycle of Consumers Expected to Increase the Demand for Smart Technologies



Opportunities

- Open Government Data Likely to Offer a Huge Potential for Efficient and Effective Governance

- Increased Revenue Opportunity for the IT Sector by Working in Collaboration with the Government, Aiding in Smart Governance



Restraints

- Insufficient Funding Affecting and Halting the Development of Government Projects Midway

- Lack of Uniform Laws and Regulations in Data Sharing by Government across Ministries and Services, as well as the Private Sector



Challenges

- Increase in Sophistication of Threats is expected to augment the Impact of Cyber-Attacks in Smart Infrastructure

- Community Engagement Challenges Expected to Pose a Barrier to the Trust between Public and Government



The Global Smart Governmentsis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Solution {Government resource planning system, Security, Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Network management, Open data platform, others}, Service {Professional services, Managed services}), Deployment (On-Premises, Hosted/Cloud)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



