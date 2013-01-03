Smart Grid Communications Network Market in the US 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Smart Grid Communications Network market to grow at a CAGR of 17.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing construction of large smart grids. The Smart Grid Communications Network market has also been witnessing the increasing communication network services leasing. However, the increased exposure to cyber-attacks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Smart Grid Communications Network Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Smart Grid Communications Network market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Silver Spring Networks Inc., Itron Inc., Sensus USA Inc., Landis+Gyr Inc., and Elster Group SE.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd. (Ventyx Inc.), Aeris Communications Inc., Ametek Power Instruments, Ambient Corp., Arcadian Networks Inc., ATandT Inc., Badger Meter Inc., BPL Global Ltd., Certicom Corp. (RIM Ltd.), Cisco Systems Inc., Comverge Inc., Constellation Energy Group Inc., Cooper Power Systems, Corinex Communications Corp., Echelon Corp., Eka Systems Inc., EnerNOC Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., GE Co., GarettCom Inc., GridPoint Inc., GridNet Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corp., Johnson Controls Inc., Proximetry Inc., REGEN Energy Inc., Roper Industries, SandC Electric Co., Schneider Electric SA, Sierra Wireless Inc., Sprint Nextel Corp., Tantalus Systems Corp., Trilliant Group Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TechNavio's research portfolio in the Networking series includes reports on the SAN Market, WLAN Market, NAS Market, Ethernet Market, Routers Market, Network Equipment Market, FTTH Market, Optical Fiber Market, Storage Software Market, Data Center Network Equipment Market, IPAM Market.



