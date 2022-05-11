Smart Grid Cyber Security Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Cisco Systems, IBM, HP

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Smart Grid Cyber Security market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), IOActive (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), AlertEnterprise (United States), AlienVault Inc. (United States), Black and Veatch (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), McAfee-Intel (United States), Honeywell (Elster) (United States), Entergy (United States), HP (United States), N-Dimension Solutions (Canada)



Definition:

Smart grid cybersecurity is a national concern in the electric sector across the globe. It provides protection against cyber threats that affect the users in the smart grid network worldwide. The concern is growing as the power utility sector becomes increasingly exchange of information technology that takes place via communication infrastructure. For instance, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) used critical infrastructure protection (CIP) method for security solutions in securing the grid. Grid modernization is overhauling the energy industry, creating better visualization and control for operators



Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Connected Vehicles for Smart & Efficient Transportation

A Rapid Development of Smart Cities Across the Globe

Continuous Growth of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)



Market Drivers:

Increased Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks

Increasing Modernization of Grids and Global Development of Smart Grids

Need to Comply with Standards and Regulations



Market Opportunities:

Rapid Evolution of Smart Grid in Both Developing and Developed Countries

Integrated Offering of Smart Grid IT and Cybersecurity Solutions



The Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Endpoint security, Network security, Application security, Database security), Deployment Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Service Type (Professional services, Consulting, Support and maintenance, Managed services), Solution Type (Antivirus Installation, Firewall Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security and vulnerability management, Others (Fraud Detection, Encryption, Data Loss Detection, Other))



Global Smart Grid Cyber Security market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Smart Grid Cyber Security market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Smart Grid Cyber Security

- -To showcase the development of the Smart Grid Cyber Security market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Smart Grid Cyber Security market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Smart Grid Cyber Security

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Smart Grid Cyber Security market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Smart Grid Cyber Security market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Production by Region Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Report:

- Smart Grid Cyber Security Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Smart Grid Cyber Security Market

- Smart Grid Cyber Security Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Smart Grid Cyber Security Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Smart Grid Cyber Security Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Endpoint security, Network security, Application security, Database security}

- Smart Grid Cyber Security Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Smart Grid Cyber Security Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Smart Grid Cyber Security market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Smart Grid Cyber Security near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Smart Grid Cyber Security market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



