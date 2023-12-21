NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Grid ICT Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Grid ICT market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

Aclara (United States), Aeris (United States), Siemens (Germany), Cisco (United States), Oracle (United States), Eaton (Ireland), Elster (United States), Echelon Co. (United States), Nokia (Finland), Itron ( United States).



Scope of the Report of Smart Grid ICT:

Smart Grid ICT (Information and Communication Technology) refers to the use of advanced digital technologies, communication systems, and information management tools within the context of a smart grid. A smart grid is an intelligent and modernized electrical grid that incorporates various technologies to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of electricity generation, distribution, and consumption. Smart Grid ICT plays a crucial role in enabling communication and control throughout the grid infrastructure.



Market Trends:

Increasing demand for 5G Smart Grid ICT Application



Challenges:

Smart grid infrastructure generates a lot of complicated data that needs to be stored and managed properly



Opportunities:

Upskill Labor Force

Increasing Smart City Projects in Developing Country



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for infrastructural facilities

Rise in Investments in Digital Electricity Infrastructure



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Wireless Communication, Wired communication), Application (Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Consumption), Technology (Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Transmission Upgrades (TU), Distribution Automation (DA), Software and Hardware (S&H), Communication Technologies (CT), Cyber Security (CS)), End-User (Family, Office, Others), Component (Software, Hardware, Services)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



