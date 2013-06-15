New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Smart Grid in 2013: Another Year of Growth and Development"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- GlobalData's report "Smart Grid in 2013: Another Year of Growth and Development" provides an analysis on the growth perspectives of smart grid industry in 2013 .Smart grid plays an important role in energy security and low carbon economic growth, which have become key national policy objectives for every country. The smart grid industry is expected to see substantial development in 2013. Countries around the globe are deploying smart grid technologies in order to improve their electricity infrastructure and to manage their electricity supply more efficiently. To date, the leading counties in the sector, such as the US, Canada, Spain, Italy and Japan and China, have made heavy investments for the development of smart grid technologies. These countries have become the market leaders for other countries that are now thinking about investments in smart grid. The leading countries are now moving towards making their basic smart grid infrastructure more robust, and at the same time emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and South Korea are looking to start their own deployments of smart grid.
Scope
- Smart grid industry growth perspectives in leading and emerging smart grid countries
- Developments in smart meter data management and analytics industry in leading countries
- Activities of leading and emerging smart grid countries in energy management and demand response
- Adoption scenario of Electric vehicles in leading and emerging smart grid countries
