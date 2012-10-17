Smart Grid in Qatar - Investments, Technology Deployments, Projects and Future Plans New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Smart Grid in Qatar - Investments, Technology Deployments, Projects and Future Plans provides an analysis of the smart grid related developments in Qatar and the various factors affecting it. A number of smart grid developments are currently underway in Qatar, including the deployment of various smart technologies. These technology deployments were initially related mainly to the transmission and distribution grid, although the focus is now moving onto consumer technologies. Reduction of green house gas emissions and incorporation of renewable technologies are currently the key driving factors for deployment. Deployments are also being facilitated by the Qatar National Vision 2030. Strategic collaboration with nations such as Germany and Japan is also supporting Qatar to achieve its goals for the deployment of a sustainable smart grid in future.



Scope



- Market prospect for companies providing equipments and services in smart grid

- Drivers for deployment of smart grid

- International cooperations for development of smart grid

- Government roadmap for deployment of technology

- Smart grid technologies in Qatar

- Key vendors' market share (by contracts won) in Qatar



Reasons to buy



- Identify key growth and investment opportunities for technologies in smart grid sector

- Gain insight on the smart grid industry’s development trends

- Developing strategies for market penetration

- Facilitate decision-making based on insights on smart grid deployments



Keywords



Renewable, transmission and distribution, High Voltage Direct Current, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Gas Insulated Substations, Distribution Management Systems, Energy Management Systems



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90450/smart-grid-in-qatar-investments-technology-deployments-projects-and-future-plans.html