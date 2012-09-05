New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Smart Grid Landscape in North America - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations, Investment Analysis and Outlook to 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- GlobalData's latest research "Smart Grid Landscape in North America - Market Size, Key Issues, Regulations, Investment Analysis and Outlook to 2020" provides in-depth analysis of smart grid-related developments in North American region. The North America smart grid market is mainly lead by the US and Canada. The two countries have well developed plans and policies to guide the smart grid technology implementation in North America. A number of funding programs have been introduced by the governments of the US and Canada to support smart grid development in the region. The objectives to modernize the conventional power grid and reduce green house gas emissions are driving the growth of smart grid market in North America. The report covers various aspects of the smart grid and related technologies such as market sizing, outlook and competitive landscape analysis. At the very outset, the report discusses the investment scenario for smart grid and the related technologies in North America, taking into consideration the roll out of smart grid technologies undertaken by the US and Canada. The report elaborates on the North America market for smart meters, Demand Response, Battery Electric Vehicles, energy storage and distributed energy generation. The report then provides an analysis of smart grid industry in North America with details on industry progress, key drivers, challenges, standards, policies and research and development trend. The report proceeds to explain the outlook on microgrid, cloud computing, emergence of smart cities and various other technologies in North America.
Scope
- Detailed analysis of North America markets for smart meters, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Demand Response (DR), Distributed Generation and Energy Storage technologies.
- Annualized Installed Base of smart meters and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) for the period 2011-2020
- Annualized Market Revenues for smart meters and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) for the period 2011-2020
- Key industry metrics such as growth drivers and restraints.
- Competitive Scenario Analysis for key smart grid technologies with profiles of companies such as Itron Inc, Landis+Gyr AG, Elster Group S.E, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation, General Motors, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EnerNOC, Inc. and Comverge, Inc.
- Regulatory Framework - Policies and Standards governing the market
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify the high-growth markets in the North America smart grid industry
- Facilitate strategic decision making in smart grid sectors
- Decide upon market penetration and expansion plans in smart grid related markets
- Identify and capitalize on key industry trends
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Smart Meters, Electric Vehicles, Transmission and Distribution, Information Technology (IT), Demand Response
