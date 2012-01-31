New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- GlobalData's report "Smart Grid Market and Technology Outlook - Industry Trends and Competitive Analysis" provides a detailed account of the developments in global smart grid markets in 2010 and their implications for the market in 2011-2016. The report provides information on the current scenario and an outlook on smart grid markets, investments, revenues and the competitive landscape. The report explains the current state of the global smart grid industry in terms of various upcoming technologies such as Vehicle to Grid (V2G), cloud computing, Outage Management Systems (OMS), microgrid and more. The report also discusses various projects, plans and policies related to the installation of smart grids that have initiated by governments around the globe. It provides details about the investment trends of global smart grid technologies, and covers key financing activities such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and venture capital. A section of the report is dedicated to an analysis of the current competitive scenario amongst global vendors of smart grid technologies. Smart grids are efficient power delivery systems that utilize digital communication and advanced power electronics to integrate renewable energy resources and reduce transmission and distribution losses. Upcoming technologies related to smart grids, such as cloud computing and vehicle-to-gird, will create a significant impact on the market during the period 2011-2016. Issues such as government policies and technology standards in smart grid systems will be the key factors that will shape the growth of the industry. Investments in smart grid technologies are expected to continue for the period 2011-2016 as governments realize the benefit of using them to reduce inefficiencies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Market size data for key upcoming smart grid technologies
- Annualized market revenue data up to 2016.
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions trends in 2011 and outlook.
- Major Government Plans and Policies related to smart grids.
- Key Smart Grid Standards and related developments.
- Competitive landscape analyses of the key players in different technologies.
Reasons to get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong forecast data for upcoming smart grid technologies.
- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.
- Position yourself to gain maximum advantage from the smart grid market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structures, strategies and prospects.
