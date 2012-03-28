Fast Market Research recommends "Smart Grid Market in Americas to 2020 - US-EU Collaboration on Standards to Solve Interoperability & Data Security Issues to Encourage Innovation" from GBI Research, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Smart Grid Market in Americas to 2020 - US-EU Collaboration on Standards to Solve Interoperability & Data Security Issues to Encourage Innovation". The report gives an in-depth analysis of the North and South America smart grid market, covering the three major technologies: smart meters, synchrophasors and in-home displays. The report provides information on the cumulative installed units and revenue from 2010-2020 for the three technologies for the US, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. It also details smart grid policies and regulations in the four countries. It provides global smart grid market analysis, technology analysis, and technology deployments for the four major technologies. The Americas smart grid market drivers and restraints have also been discussed.
The report covers the Americas smart grid market trends, provides market analysis for smart meters, synchrophasors, in-home displays and outlines active and upcoming projects as well as recently completed deals. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. According to GBI Research, The cumulative number of units installed in the Americas smart meters market is expected to grow from 18.34 million units in 2010 to 133.82 million units in 2020 at a CAGR of 22%. The cumulative number of units installed in the American synchrophasors market is expected to grow from 398 units in 2010 to 8,930 units in 2020 at a CAGR of 36.5%. The cumulative number of units installed in the American in-home displays market is expected to grow from 142,000 units in 2010 to 20,367,073 units in 2020 at a CAGR of 64.3%. The US long term goal for smart grid technology is to reduce the energy demand by 20%, improve system efficiency by 40% and incorporate 20% renewable sources into the total electricity capacity by 2030.
Scope
- A smart grid market analysis covering the three major technologies: smart meters in the US, Canada and Brazil; synchrophasors in the US, Canada and Mexico; and in-home displays in the US and Canada.
- Historical and forecast figures for units installed and revenues for smart meters, synchrophasors and in-home displays from 2008-2020.
- Smart grid policies and incentives in the US, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.
- Global smart grids market analysis, technology analysis and an overview of the smart grid drivers and restraints.
- The Americas smart grid market trends and market analysis.
- An overview of the smart grid market technology deployments in the US, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Landis+Gyr AG, Itron, Inc., GE Energy, ElsterMetering Holdings Ltd., Sensus Metering Systems Inc., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Arbiter Systems, Inc., Siemens AG
