Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Smart Grid Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Smart Grid market in China to grow at a CAGR of 28.30 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for grid connecting and management systems. The Smart Grid market in China has also been witnessing the increasing environmental concern. However, the increased exposure to cyber attack could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Smart Grid Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Smart Grid market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Group, Alstom SA, GE Energy, and Schneider Electric Co.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Accenture Inc., BPL Global, Cisco Systems Inc., China Singyes Solar Technologies Holding Ltd., Duke Energy, Echelon Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Holley Metering Ltd., HP Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Moxa Inc., RuggedCom Inc., Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co. Ltd., Telvent DMS LLC, Toshiba Corp., Waison Group Ltd., XD Electric Group, and XJ Group Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Group, Alstom SA, GE Energy, Schneider Electric Co., Accenture Inc., BPL Global, Cisco Systems Inc., China Singyes Solar Technologies Holding Ltd., Duke Energy, Echelon Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Holley Metering Ltd., HP Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Moxa Inc., RuggedCom Inc., Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co. Ltd., Telvent DMS LLC, Toshiba Corp., Waison Group Ltd., XD Electric Group, XJ Group Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145402/smart-grid-market-in-china-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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