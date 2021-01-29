New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Reports and Data has added a new research study titled "Global Smart Grid Market Trends and Forecast to 2027" to its extensive database. The Smart Grid market report is a comprehensive research report that offers a detailed analysis of the Smart Grid market on the global and regional level. The report also presents a key analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with a thorough analysis of the key segments and sub-segments of the market. The report also covers the complete impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Grid market and its key segments. The report also presents a current and future scenario of the market in a post-pandemic case. It also offers strategic recommendations to the key manufacturers of the industry to overcome the impact of the pandemic and to gain a strong foothold in the market.



The quantity of connected devices to the Internet of Things is set to expand extensively, which includes wearable technology. Collecting such huge volumes of data needs high-speed internet networks. To renew current infrastructure, significant investments are needed but are anticipated to pay off in the long term. Smart cities are required to promote the extensive connectivity that will enable self-driving cars and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to perform.



The Key players in the Smart Grid Market include: Cisco Systems, Inc., Itron Inc., Honeywell International Inc, General Electric, Wipro Limited, IBM, Oracle, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Tech Mahindra Limited.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Solutions

Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Smart Grid Communications

Smart Grid Network Management

Substation Automation

Smart Grid Security

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Smart Grid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Grid Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Improved grid reliability

4.2.2.2. Efficient outage response

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Efficient outage response



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Smart Grid market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Smart Grid market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



