Smart Grid Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Smart Grid Market will be worth USD 122.97 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to adopt renewable sources of energy and reduce the carbon dioxide emission levels. Besides, the increasing supportive policies and regulations of the government regarding the adoption of the smart grid technologies is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Smart Grid market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Itron, Aclara, Schneider Electric, Cisco, S & C Electric Company, Oracle, and IBM, among others.



Research Report on the Smart Grid Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:



Who are the dominant players of the Smart Grid market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Smart Grid market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Smart Grid market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Grid market and its key segments?



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Smart Grid market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Grid Market on the basis of Technology, Services, End User, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Network Management

Smart Grid Security

Others



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Deployment and Integration

Consulting

Support and maintenance



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential



Regional Landscape section of the Smart Grid report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Smart Grid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Smart Grid Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Aging power distribution Infrastructures



4.2.2.2. Lower energy prices



4.2.2.3. Increasing investments in the technological developments of the smart grid infrastructure



4.2.2.4. Supportive government regulations and policies



4.2.2.5. Growing awareness regarding increasing carbon dioxide emission levels



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Low accessibility to electricity in the developing nations



4.2.3.2. High Installation costs of the Smart grid technology



4.2.3.3. Lack of data security and privacy policies



4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Smart Grid Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Smart Grid Distribution Management



5.1.2. Advanced Metering Infrastructure



5.1.3. Smart Grid Network Management



5.1.4. Smart Grid Security



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Smart Grid Market By Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Services Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Deployment and Integration



6.1.2. Consulting



6.1.3. Support and maintenance



Chapter 7. Smart Grid Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Commercial



7.1.2. Industrial



7.1.3. Residential



Continue…!



