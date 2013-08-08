New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2013: Major Government Policies, Regulations and Incentives"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2013: Major Government Policies, Regulations and Incentives
Summary
"Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2013: Major Government Policies, Regulations and Incentives" is the latest policy report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information on major policies governing the smart grid market in major countries. The report provides in-depth analysis of smart grid policies across major countries in North and South America, namely the US, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. Details are provided for key policy instruments adopted by the US Federal and selected state governments which have led to smart grid developments, such as investment in smart meters, demand response programs, and EV adoption. In the European region, details of key smart grid policies are provided for the following major European countries: the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. The chapter also covers the major policies and incentives established by the European Union. The Asia-Pacific region covers Japan, Australia, India, China, South Korea and Singapore. Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and South Africa from the African continent have also been covered, as they are major upcoming markets for smart grid investment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- This report provides comprehensive coverage of key smart grid initiatives and policies for the following countries: the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.
- Coverage of major topics such as advanced metering infrastructure, microgrid, smart cities, net metering, time-of-use pricing, communication protocol for the smart grid, important agencies dealing with the smart grid, EV, and EMS, wherever possible for each country
- Coverage of smart grid technology, benefits, international associations and standards under the global section
- A comparison of major smart grid policies and government support is provided for smart grid initiatives among the 16 countries covered
Reasons to Get This Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken on smart grids by different markets
- Identify opportunities for and challenges to the exploitation of the smart grid market
- Compare the level of support provided for different types of smart grid technology in different countries
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights into the future opportunities and critical success factors in the smart grid market
- Stay ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all of the latest policy changes
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