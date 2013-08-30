Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Smart Grid Review - August 2013 market report to its offering

Smart Grid Review - August 2013



Summary



GlobalData announces the release of its monthly smart grid newsletter for August 2013. The newsletter provides update on the global developments related to smart grid deployment across the globe during the month of July 2013.



Scope



- Market prospect for companies providing smart grid systems

- Key product launch in power grids

- Major news and deals in smart grid

- Upcoming smart grid events



Reasons to buy



- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in smart grid sector

- Gain insight on the industrys growth potential

- Developing strategies for market penetration

- Facilitate decision-making based on information on key developments in smart grids.



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