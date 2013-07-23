Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Smart Grid Review - July 2013 market report to its offering

Smart Grid Review - July 2013



Summary



GlobalData announces the release of its monthly smart grid newsletter for July 2013 from the Smart Grid eTrack. The newsletter provides update on the global developments related to smart grid deployment across the globe during the month of June 2013.



Scope



- Market prospect for companies providing smart grid systems

- Key product launch in power grids

- Major news and deals in smart grid

- Upcoming smart grid events



Reasons to buy



- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in smart grid sector

- Gain insight on the industrys growth potential

- Developing strategies for market penetration

- Facilitate decision-making based on information on key developments in smart grids.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127750/smart-grid-review-july-2013.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###