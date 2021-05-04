New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as the growing grid digitalization by advanced technologies



Market Size – USD 5.97 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends- Enhanced distribution and usage while reducing transmission loss



The Smart Grid Security Market is expected to reach USD 12.84 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Constant development and integration of innovative novel and networking technologies are enhancing the security measures. Acknowledging the complexity associated with smart grid due to complex network, there is an improvement in the risk factors, including data confidentiality, security, and vulnerabilities. This could result in an improved attack by penetrating the network and earning access over the software and transform load conditions to intrude the grid, resulting in a surge in demand for smart grid security solutions. Moreover, rising government initiatives for digitizing the power sector toward smart grid technology will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. This helps in improved distribution and usage while decreasing transmission loss during power transmission.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The rising government support and desirable policies are propelling market growth. Upcoming smart city plans in emerging regions are anticipated to offer an opportunity during the forecast period.



The Key players in the Smart Grid Market include Cisco Systems, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Intel Security (Mcafee), Siemens AG, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, N-Dimension Solutions, Inc., Elster Solutions, Alertenterprise, Leidos.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2205



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The smart grid security market is estimated to reach USD 12.84 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

- The cloud deployment accounted for a larger share of 65.8% of the market in 2018.

- New and advanced cloud technology services allow thousands of customers to use related resources helping companies to decrease their expenses. Cloud enables technology to adjust quickly to the changing landscape and in matching the new needed changes. Cloud service providers assures that the applications can be effortlessly configured and build entire solutions in a brief time. These factors help the organizations to focus on its core competency, which in turn, results in their overall growth.

- The energy efficient resources application segment accounted for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018.

- The application security type is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

- The largest share is accounted by North America with a share of 32.3% of the market in 2018. The technological shifts in IT have led to constant improvements in the region.

- Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

- Siemens extended its strategic alliance with Atos in November 2016 and increased its capabilities in the field of Machine Intelligence, Industrial Security, Service Enhancing Technologies, Industrial Data Analytics, and Web of Systems.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-grid-security-market



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Security Type, Application, and region:



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Database Security



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



Energy Efficient Resources

Renewable Energy Resources

Smart Meters

Smart Application

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2205



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Smart Grid Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Grid Security Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidences of cyber-attacks

4.2.2.2. Growing population leads to rising energy consumption

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High investment cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Cisco Systems, Inc

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Security Type Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. BAE Systems PLC

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Security Type Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Intel Security (Mcafee)

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Security Type Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. IBM

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Security Type Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Siemens AG

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Security Type Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For further query on the report and customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



Browse More Reports :



PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market Outlook



Spun Bond Non-Woven Market Revenue



Ceramic Magnets Market Size



Endpoint Detection and Response Market Share



File Integrating Monitoring (FIM) Market Trends



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com