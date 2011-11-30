New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- GlobalData's report "Smart Grid Stakeholder Analysis - Economic Impact of Smart Grid Technology Deployments" provides an insight into the financial effects of the deployment of smart grid technologies on its stakeholders: consumers, utilities, the technology vendors and financial institutions. The report provides information on the financial implications related to the deployment of smart grid technologies such as their impact on the monthly electricity bills of customers, the scope for revenue generation for customers, the impact on the capital investments of utilities, and other aspects. The report also provides insights on case studies involving cost-and-benefit analysis of deployment of smart grid technologies. A stakeholder in this context is defined as a person, group or organization that can affect or be affected by utilities' decisions, objectives and policies due to a direct or indirect stake in the utility. Key stakeholders for smart grids include consumers, utilities, governments, policy makers, regulators, technology vendors, environmental groups, employees and societies as a whole. The report also provides case studies on the impact of smart grid technology deployments on different stakeholder.
Scope
- Global coverage of key case studies to analyze economic impact
- Economic Impact of Deployment on consumers
- Economic Impact of Deployment on power utilities
- Economic Impact of Deployment on technology vendors
- Economic Impact of Deployment on investment banks and venture capital firms
How this report will help you:
- Facilitate decision-making based on information on cost and benefits related to smart grid technology deployments.
- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.
- Position yourself to gain maximum advantage from the smart grid technology market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
