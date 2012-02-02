Fast Market Research recommends "Smart Grid Vendor Landscape Analysis - Strategic Activity Analysis and Outlook to 2015" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- GlobalData's report "Smart Grid Vendor Landscape Analysis - Strategic Activity Analysis and Outlook to 2015" provides an analysis of the competitive scenario prevailing among the technology vendors in the global smart grid industry. The report analyzes the past trends and provides outlook on strategic activities such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and contracts won in key smart grid sectors such as advanced metering infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure and network communication. The report also provides market share of key players in smart grid technologies such as smart meters, RF communication modules for advanced metering and high voltage direct current. The smart grid vendor landscape has been changing since the introduction of the concept. There has been a number of new players into the power industry willing to provide new capabilities to the power utilities. The vendors of traditional power technologies such as ABB, Siemens and Alstom reinvented themselves as the manufacturers of power technologies that are more efficient than their predecessors. Vendors from the telecom industry, information technology (IT) industry and outsourcing industry have found significant opportunities in the smart grid. These opportunities are important for these players as their core markets have started to become saturated. The different smart grid sub-industries covered in this report are advanced metering industry, electric vehicle infrastructure industry, advanced substation industry, network communication industry, high voltage cabling industry, software application industry, cyber security industry and monitoring and control industry.
Scope
- Strategic activities trend for key smart grid technologies and outlook for 2012-2015
- Key Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships trends in 2010 and 2011
- Major contracts and projects trends related to smart grid
- Competitive landscape analysis of the key players in different technologies and outlook for 2012-2015.
- Market Share of key vendors in smart grid technologies for 2010, 2011 and outlook for 2012-2015
Reasons to get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong analysis of the market for key smart grid technologies
- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.
- Position yourself to gain maximum advantage from the smart grid market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structures, strategies and prospects.
